German states have been pushing for a further opening of the economy amid coronavirus restrictions. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Germany to extend social restrictions

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 18:20:49

As people in Germany await news on social distancing restrictions set to expire this weekend, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says the measures are likely to be extended by at least another week.

Rules dictating the people could meet outdoors in pairs at a distance of 1.5 metres, with exceptions for those living together, would “certainly” be extended until May 10, Helge Braun told the n-tv broadcaster on Thursday.

His comments came hours before Merkel was due to hold talks with the premiers of Germany’s 16 federal states on the country’s coronavirus response.

Braun said a broader discussion about any further easing of restrictions would take place on May 6.

Merkel has previously noted only then would the country be able to assess the impact of the first round of easing, in which small- and medium-sized shops reopened from last week.

Nonetheless, certain states have been pushing for Germany to further open its economy following gains made in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks.

Pressure is growing to allow restaurants to reopen soon and a ban to be lifted on domestic tourism, as the closures and restrictions take a severe toll on the German economy.

More than 159,000 cases of infection have been registered in Germany, with more than 6100 deaths, according to a DPA tally.

The rise in new daily infections has significantly tapered off in recent weeks.

