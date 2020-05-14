Discover Australian Associated Press

Germany's border to Luxembourg will be the first to open, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Germany to gradually reopen borders

By Rachel More and Ella Joyner

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 20:39:48

The German government has approved measures to gradually ease border controls as EU countries work towards a goal of freeing up travel within the bloc by mid-June.

Germany’s border to Luxembourg will be the first to open after a decision not to extend the controls beyond Friday, when they are set to expire, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told reporters on Wednesday.

Talks are also ongoing with Denmark to open its border with Germany “once the Danish government has completed its ongoing consultations with its respective neighbouring countries”.

In agreement with France, Switzerland and Austria, the German government has decided to extend border closures with those countries, initially set to expire this weekend, until June 15.

Germany largely closed its borders on March 16 and has only been letting in people with a valid reason for entry, such as truck drivers, cross-border commuters or medical professionals.

Seehofer said discussions were ongoing on whether further groups should be added to this list.

Under the plans, Germany will reopen all its border crossings again, with checks, after many were closed completely in recent weeks.

Those checks are also to be relaxed slightly, with federal police conducting spot checks instead of systematic controls.

The plans are contingent on the infection rate continuing to slow in Germany and neighbouring countries.

Lockdown measures have virtually wiped out the tourism sector, worth about 10 per cent of EU economic output, for the past two months.

But the European Commission says EU countries could reopen borders with other member states for the tourist season if they have COVID-19 infections under control and well-prepared health care systems, according to a draft document seen by DPA.

The European Union’s external borders will stay sealed until June 15, if its 27 member states stick to the commission’s advice from last week.

While the decision to soften border controls is in the hands of each country in the EU, Seehofer said such measures only made sense in co-ordination with neighbouring countries.

Croatia is in talks with Slovenia and expects to open its borders to tourists from that country within days and to other EU nationals no later than June 15.

Poland, on the other hand, has decided to extend border controls with Schengen area countries by another 30 days, until June 12.

