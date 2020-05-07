Germany’s Bundesliga to start again in May

The German government and the federal states agreed on Wednesday the Bundesliga and second Bundesliga soccer leagues can restart their matches from the second half of May without spectators.

Sources said after a video conference featuring Chancellor Angela Merkel and prime ministers of the 16 states that the German Football League (DFL) and the clubs can decide on their own on the exact date, with May 15-17 the earliest possible option.

The matches have been cancelled for weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is understood the DFL soccer league would decide on the dates.