Germany has had a spike in new virus cases, linked to large gatherings and young travellers. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Germany’s highest virus spike since April

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 16:33:40

The number of new people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in Germany has spiked again at a rate not seen since late April.

Over the last 24 hours, health authorities across the country recorded 2,034 new cases, bringing the total number of infections so far to 232 082, the government’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

The last time the number was higher was on April 25, when 2,055 new infections were reported.

Nationwide, there has been a large number of smaller outbreaks, which are connected to events including large family celebrations, according to an RKI report on Friday.

As well, coronavirus cases have been identified in travellers returning from abroad, especially in younger age groups.

Germany’s epidemic reached its peak in early April, when cases were rising by over 6,000 daily.

The numbers had been falling since late July, but that trend has reversed recently, stoking fears of a second wave of infections.

However, the spike also comes in the wake of a significant rise in testing.

According to the RKI, 9,267 people have died in Germany in connection with Covid-19, and around 206,600 people have recovered after catching the virus.

