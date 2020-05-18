Germany’s virus deaths nearing 8000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 583 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases shows.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 7914, the tally showed on Sunday.

The update comes as German football’s top two divisions in the Bundesliga resumed after being suspended two months ago, the world’s first major football league to resume.

Only 300 people, including players and coaches, were inside Dortmund’s home ground for its match with Schalke 04 as millions of football-starved fans around the world tuned in to watch.