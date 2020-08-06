Discover Australian Associated Press

Former prime minister Julia Gillard does not want climate policy kept in the too-hard basket. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Get on with job of climate change: Gillard

By Rebecca Gredley

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 15:57:54

Former prime minister Julia Gillard doesn’t want climate policy put in the too-hard basket, saying Australia can have a scheme that reduces emissions.

It has been almost 10 years since Ms Gillard’s federal election win, with her minority Labor government introducing a short-lived carbon price scheme that saw emissions drop.

Emissions rose again after the Abbott government repealed the policy.

Ms Gillard says Australia would be in a different place on climate if the scheme had continued.

“One of the frustrations of sliding door moments is, other than in the famous movie, you don’t actually get to go back in time and run the parallel universe,” she told a webinar on Wednesday.

“What I hope is remembered from that period and taken forward into the future … is that it’s possible to put in place a scheme in Australia that does reduce our carbon emissions.

“We can be informed by past experience and we can get on with the job. So I do want to push back against that sort of received helplessness that it’s all too hard.”

To coincide with the online discussion the Australia Institute has released a report mapping where the nation’s emissions would be if the carbon price had remained.

The think-tank says given the policy reduced emissions by two per cent, levels would be 25 million tonnes lower this year than they are.

soccer

A-L could keep crowds despite virus case

Two A-League games could yet be played in front of crowds despite a positive COVID-19 case attending Sunday's game between Newcastle Jets and Western United.

cricket

Selectors mull bubble plans for summer

Australian cricket selectors will need to adjust to biosecurity measures this summer with an extended Test squad likely to stay together throughout the series.

rugby league

Vaughan sorry for NRL bubble breach

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL's bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks' quarantine.

rugby league

Bennett, Vaughan face two-week quarantines

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

health

Victorians urged not to panic buy meat

Victoria has recorded 471 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, as tough new restrictions are introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

soccer

disaster and accident

Beirut blast death toll at least 135

Lebanese rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 135 people