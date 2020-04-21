Ghana uses drones to enable faster testing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ghana has 834 confirmed cases and nine people have died as it tries to contain COVID-19's spread. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Ghana uses drones to enable faster testing

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 16:39:17

Ghana is using delivery drones from US-based startup Zipline to enable it to test people more quickly outside major cities for the novel coronavirus, the company says.

Ghana has 834 confirmed infections and nine people have died from COVID-19.

Zipline operated its first coronavirus test flight on April 1 and will now fly samples collected from more than 1000 health facilities in rural areas to laboratories in the capital Accra and to Kumasi, the second-largest city.

“Using contactless drone delivery to transport COVID-19 test samples will allow the government to respond to the pandemic and help save lives more quickly,” Zipline chief executive Keller Rinaudo said in a release.

As of April 15, the Ghana Health Service said it had tested 57,000 coronavirus samples.

Zipline, which already operates fleets of drones in Ghana and Rwanda to deliver blood, vaccines and other essential medical equipment to rural areas, is working with the ministry of health to enable the coronavirus sample flights.

The company said using drones would cut the delivery time for test samples from hours, with trucks needing to traverse rural roads to collect tests from multiple hospitals, to under an hour in some cases.

It said it expects to operate the service daily “for the duration of the government’s COVID-19 response efforts”.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

rugby union

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is treading carefully but says efforts to resume with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make "a lot of sense".

soccer

Lack of plan frustrates A-League players

Newcastle Jets captain Nigel Boogaard says anxious and financially vulnerable A-League players need clarity over the future of the competition.

Australian rules football

Crows ban Stengle for four AFL games

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle will be unavailable for four AFL matches as part of the club's sanctions for his drink-driving incident.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

news

politics

Virus shadow looms over economy for years

The Reserve Bank predicts Australia's economy will contract by 10 per cent by the middle of the year before a long, slow recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

sport

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.