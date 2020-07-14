Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nick Shipley of the GWS Giants during an AFL training session in Sydney. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

By Rob Forsaith

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 17:25:32

GWS are ready to decamp if the AFL asks them to flee Sydney because of the COVID-19 pandemic, having already taken the proactive step of finding Nick Shipley a new temporary home.

A coronavirus cluster in south-western Sydney has prompted the NSW government to tighten restrictions on pubs and clubs.

Another major spike in COVID-19 cases would likely result in further restrictions; a prospect that prompted the NRL to consider shifting its entire competition to Queensland.

The NRL ultimately opted against taking that drastic action, but Australia’s two major football codes continue to watch the nation’s latest outbreak closely.

The vast majority of the Giants and Sydney Swans’ players live closer to Coogee than Casula, where the Crossroads Hotel carpark has become a COVID-19 testing centre.

However, local academy product Shipley’s family home is in Campbelltown and that area has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot by the Queensland government.

Shipley, who travelled to the Gold Coast as an emergency for last Sunday’s match, has moved in with teammate Shane Mumford to ensure he will be able to enter Queensland with the squad on future trips.

GWS are scheduled to play at Giants Stadium during the next two rounds, but a stint outside NSW looms large regardless of the severity of the health crisis in Sydney.

“We continue to rely on the advice of the AFL, who have handled it in very agile fashion,” Giants chief executive Dave Matthews told SEN.

“We have been clear from the restart that as a club we’re prepared to play anywhere, at any time.

“We’re prepared, as other clubs have had to be, to move interstate and go into hubs if that’s what is required to continue the competition.

“The competition can respond quickly and I’m really confident that our club will be in that category, if and when that’s something we need to confront.”

The Giants and Swans aren’t the only clubs that could potentially be affected.

Melbourne, Brisbane and Hawthorn are currently based in Sydney, while Gold Coast will head home this weekend after a stint in Wollongong.

GWS football manager Jason McCartney suggested Shipley, who had been living with his parents, dealt with the sudden change well.

“Nick’s fine … we just have to follow whatever the protocols and government regulations are, so our players are available wherever we are playing,” McCartney said.

Former Giants co-captain Phil Davis suggested he and teammates were only focused only on Saturday’s clash with the Lions.

“If you get too caught up in what might be, you can give yourself a pretty big headache and you lose track of what’s important,” Davis said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

GWS youngster Nick Shipley has shifted from his family home in western Sydney, declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland, into teammate Shane Mumford's house.

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

rugby league

Barrett backed to land Bulldogs NRL job

Penrith assistant coach Trent Barrett is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Dean Pay as Canterbury's NRL coach.

news

politics

Queen well briefed by Kerr on Whitlam saga

The release of 1000 pages of documents on Tuesday morning has shed light on one of the most controversial moments in Australian history.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.