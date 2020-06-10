Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
GWS have been granted permission for up to 350 fans to attend their AFL home game in round two. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

By Anna Harrington

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 11:03:43

GWS have received permission from the NSW government to have up to 350 people attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne on Sunday.

The Giants plan to host a combination of members and corporate supporters across different function rooms at Giants Stadium, though there will not be any fans in the stands.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people has been the club’s number one priority during this period and there will be a range of strict measures put in place to mitigate any risk to our patrons,” GWS chief executive David Matthews said on Wednesday.

“We will be working with the necessary authorities, the AFL and the Royal Agricultural Society to ensure Giants Stadium complies with the state government’s protocols.

“Obviously our primary aim is to allow members and fans back to Giants Stadium on a large scale but given this isn’t possible at the moment we see this as a positive first step.”

The approval was based on the NSW government’s easing of restrictions regarding pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes that came into effect on June 1.

On Tuesday, the South Australian government announced more than 2000 spectators would be allowed to attend Saturday night’s Showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Up to 2000 fans can watch Port Adelaide play Adelaide from the stands, with an additional 240 people in private rooms.

Of those tickets, 1475 have been allocated to Port Adelaide members, 475 to Adelaide members and 50 to Adelaide Oval members.

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas said tickets would be allocated to Power members via a ballot system.

Fans are not allowed at games in Victoria after Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday there would be no crowds at AFL matches in the state for “the foreseeable future”.

On the same day, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state’s chief health officer was yet to approve any proposals for the return of spectators to stadiums and that none would not be allowed at football games in Queensland this week.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

GWS will have up to 350 patrons attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday after receiving approval from the NSW government.

rugby league

NSW not opening NRL gates to fans yet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has shut down talk that NRL fans will be allowed to return to the grandstands as early as this week.

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

news

politics

Wage subsidy focus for parliament's return

The Morrison government's wage subsidy scheme is expected to dominate debate during a two-week sitting of federal parliament.

sport

rugby league

NSW not opening NRL gates to fans yet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has shut down talk that NRL fans will be allowed to return to the grandstands as early as this week.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".