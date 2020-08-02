Discover Australian Associated Press

GWS have continued their recent AFL dominance of Gold Coast with a 26-point win at Metricon Stadium. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Giants lose Greene but beat Suns in AFL

By Ed Jackson

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 19:17:09

GWS have extended their AFL dominance over Gold Coast but Sunday’s 26-point win has come at a cost with Toby Greene and Matt de Boer both picking up hamstring injuries.

The Giants produced a convincing display to record their ninth straight win over their fellow expansion club, leading from start to finish to post a 9.7 (61) to 4.11 (35) victory at Metricon Stadium.

Superstar Greene and key tagger de Boer are set for a stint on the sidelines after both limped out of the contest.

Greene pulled up short as he sprinted for a loose ball alongside young Suns’ defender Connor Budarick late in the opening term.

The 26-year-old went straight to sideline and down into the dressing rooms and didn’t return.

Giants coach Leon Cameron said while it didn’t look like it was a serious injury, Greene will sit out Friday’s match with Essendon and is a doubt for the derby against Sydney in Perth on August 13.

“He’s not going to be playing next Friday against the Bombers but you know we’ll just assess and see where he’s at,” Cameron said.

“If it’s one, two, three weeks, we’ll find out in the coming days.

“Disappointing because he’s obviously clearly in great form. We’re a better team when he’s in the side but it’s a great opportunity for some of the boys.”

De Boer’s hamstring injury occurred late in the win but Cameron believes it is a less serious problem than Greene’s, and his availability for the Bombers match will depend on scans.

Despite the loss of Greene, the Giants were too good in the contest for the Suns as they recorded their fifth win of the season to move into the eight.

Tall forwards Harry Himmelberg and Jeremy Cameron kicked two each for the Giants while Joshua Kelly and Lachie Whitfield each picked up a game-high 29 disposals.

The Suns were well below their best, and coach Stuart Dew has indicated he’ll be making changes to his team for Thursday’s game against high-flying St Kilda at Metricon.

After having an unchanged lineup for the past three matches, Dew said too many had failed to perform to the standard required against the Giants.

“Given there’ll be a four-day break, and the performance, we’ll make a couple of changes,” Dew said.

“We had five guys in an earlier game this week, so we’ll have a look at some of those.”

