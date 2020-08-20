Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Giants defender Kristiana Manu'a became the first player sent off in the history of Super Netball. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

By Melissa Woods

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 14:37:33

The Giants are seeking clarification with Super Netball over the competition’s first-ever send-off after their goal defence Kristiana Manu’a was ousted during the one-point loss to Sunshine Coast.

Manu’a, a Diamonds hopeful and the Giants’ vice-captain, was firstly warned for rough play and then removed during the third quarter for two minutes as is the process for a second offence.

A collision with Giants wing attack Laura Scherian early in the final quarter was deemed by umpire Andrea Booth to be a third offence and she was sent off, leaving the Giants with six players for more than nine minutes of the match.

With only one defender left in the goal circle, their seven-point lead dwindled before a 58-57 loss.

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald, who has led various teams to five premierships, was seething on the sidelines, saying to the referee “it was not even her fault”.

Former Australian stars-turned-commentators Liz Ellis and Catherine Cox criticised the umpires’ interpretation of “rough play” saying that neither act really warranted such a penalty.

“The first one was definitely a good contest and the history was that there was the warning before, so that was what happened there,” Cox said.

“The second one looked like clean ball, but I think by that stage one of the umpire’s minds might have been swayed just a little bit by what had just taken place.” 

Manu’a won’t face any further sanctions, but the Giants will seek clarification over the send-off and if the 23-year-old needed to adjust her game.

Despite the blow to their season, with the team left in sixth spot, Fitzgerald didn’t expect any changes to the result.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that no-one will take any further action, the score is the score and that’s where it stands,” Fitzgerald said.

“We played for almost 10 minutes with six players on the court and I’m really  proud of the discipline they showed to try and keep that game under control for that length of time.”

Fitzgerald, who is the most capped coach in the history of the national netball competition, said she’d never seen a send-off and believed the offence needed to be something “completely out of the box” to warrant it.

Latest sport

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

cricket

Langer forecasts a summer of compromises

National coach Justin Langer, whose team depart soon for the UK, says playing cricket in the COVID-19 era will come with challenges, compromises and complexity.

golf

Scott still yearns to be a golf 'legend'

He's just turned 40 but Australia's former world No.1 Adam Scott still hopes to finish up as a 'golf legend' with at least five major championships to his name.

news

economy (general)

Virus clips Flying Kangaroo's wings: Joyce

Qantas has taken a $4 billion revenue hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a 90.6 per cent fall in 2019/20 underlying pre-tax profit.

sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

world

virus diseases

Spain, German virus rise highest since May

Health authorities in countries including Spain, Germany, South Korea and India have urged vigilance amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases.