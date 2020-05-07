Gladys quiet as Libs tiff over Eden-Monaro

At least two potential candidates will be vying for Liberal preselection for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro, with the premier refusing to publicly castigate feuding frontbenchers Andrew Constance and John Barilaro.

The Liberals’ 2019 candidate for the seat, Fiona Kotvojs – who lost by 0.9 per cent – told AAP on Wednesday evening she had nominated ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Former Navy seaman Jerry Nockles also told AAP he was considering running.

It comes after Mr Constance, the NSW transport minister who put his hand up for the seat on Tuesday, on Wednesday announced he was withdrawing from contention.

Mr Constance unexpectedly pulled out of the race after The Daily Telegraph reported Deputy Premier John Barilaro had used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

The Bega MP said he didn’t sign up to be “called that type of smear” and said the spat was “disappointing” and “humiliating” but forgave the deputy premier.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian repeatedly refused to answer questions on the matter.

“All I will outline … is my expectation of every member of the team to keep their head down and work hard,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

When asked if Mr Constance still had a guaranteed spot in her cabinet, she said her colleagues would continue to have her confidence if they kept working hard.

In the press conference announcing he would not be nominating for Nationals pre-selection on Monday, Mr Barilaro revealed he had spent at least part of the weekend on his farm.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys on Thursday flagged a possible investigation into whether Mr Barilaro had defied orders to avoid non-essential travel.

“Clearly after today we’ll speak to a number of people about it – whether we commence an investigation or not will rely on that information that we find out today,” Mr Worboys said.

Liberal senator Jim Molan also on Wednesday revealed he wasn’t interested in a potential move to the lower house in Eden-Monaro and wouldn’t nominate for preselection.

Nominations for Liberal Party preselection close on Friday morning.

Eden-Monaro was vacated last week when popular Labor member Mike Kelly retired due to ill-health, with Bega mayor Kristy McBain already selected as Labor’s candidate.