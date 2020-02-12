Global CO2 emissions flatten

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coal-fired power generation continues to rise in Asia. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Global CO2 emissions flatten

By Nina Chestney

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 20:12:07

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded.

The International Energy Agency says the growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to less emissions from advanced economies.

Milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging markets also contributed, the agency said on Tuesday.

“We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

The significant fall in emissions in advanced economies offset growth elsewhere.

Emissions from the power sector in advanced economies fell to levels last seen in the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one third lower than today, the IEA said.

European Union emissions fell by 160 million tonnes or 5 per cent last year from a year earlier due to greater natural gas use and wind power in electricity generation.

The United States recorded fall of 140 million tonnes or 2.9 per cent in emissions from the previous year.

Japan’s emissions fell by 45 million tonnes or around 4 per cent, as output from recently restarted nuclear reactors increased.

But emissions in the rest of the world increased by nearly 400 million tonnes in 2019, with almost 80 per cent of the growth coming from countries in Asia where coal-fired power generation continued to rise.

China’s emissions rose at a slower pace than previously due slower economic growth and higher output from low-carbon sources of electricity such as nuclear and renewables.

Emissions growth in India was “moderate” last year, according to the IEA.

Coal-fired power generation in the country fell for the first time since 1973 but fossil fuel demand in other areas such as transport offset the decline.

Emissions grew strongly in Southeast Asia driven by robust coal demand.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

rugby union

RA boss expects Fox Sports broadcast bid

Rugby Australian boss Raelene Castle rejected Fox Sports initial broadcast rights offer for 2021-2025 but expects the pay-TV company to come back to the table.

cricket

Maxwell to have surgery, Short called up

D'Arcy Short will replace Glenn Maxwell, who has been booked in for elbow surgery, for Australia's limited-overs squad for the tour of South Africa.

rugby league

Canberra NRL star Wighton re-signs to 2024

Clive Churchill Medal winner Jack Wighton says he wants to finish his career with Canberra after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

golf

Green feels pressure to win Aussie Open

Australian golfer Hannah Green says she can feel the pressure to win this week's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

news

weather

Ausgrid gets extra help after NSW storms

Emergency authorities are advising NSW residents and businesses to prepare for more rainfall, while energy provider Ausgrid is getting help to clear debris.

sport

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

world

politics

Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire

Joe Biden looks to have finished a disappointing fifth in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary, with progressive Bernie Sanders scoring a narrow win.