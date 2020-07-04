Discover Australian Associated Press

India has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus in Asia, with 625,000 cases reported. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

By Alistair Bell

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 03:57:36

Global coronavirus cases have exceeded 11 million, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 500,000 people in seven months.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern into 2021.

The United States reported more than 55,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record as infections rose in a majority of the country’s states.

Several US governors halted plans to reopen their state economies in the face of a surge in cases.

Almost a quarter of the known global deaths have occurred in the United States – nearly 129,000.

Latin America, where Brazil has 1.5 million cases, makes up 23 per cent of the global total of people infected.

India has become the new epicentre in Asia, rising to 625,000 cases.

Asia and the Middle East have about 12 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, according to the Reuters tally, which uses government reports.

In some countries with limited testing capabilities, case numbers reflect a small proportion of total infections.

Roughly half of people reported to have been infected are known to have recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 520,000 fatalities linked to the disease so far, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed on January 10 in Wuhan in China before infections and fatalities surged in Europe, then the United States and later Russia.

The pandemic has now entered a new phase, with India and Brazil battling outbreaks of more than 10,000 cases a day, putting a major strain on resources.

Countries including China, New Zealand and Australia have experienced new outbreaks in the past month, despite largely quashing local transmission.

rugby league

Wigan confirm Bateman return from Raiders

Wigan have announced Canberra back-rower John Bateman has agreed to a four-year deal with the Super League club for the start of the 2021 Super League season.

Australian rules football

Steele sideshow no excuse for beaten Pies

The circus around Steele Sidebottom's off-field indiscretion was no excuse for Collingwood's poor display against Essendon, coach Nathan Buckley says.

Australian rules football

McKenna on board for Dons' hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon's reserves in a practice match.

Australian rules football

Stringer hurt in Bombers' upset over Pies

Jake Stringer kicked three goals but limped off with an ankle injury in the dying stages of Essendon's 15-point AFL win over Collingwood on Friday night.

rugby league

No Moses, no problem for super Eels

Parramatta Eels have scored a huge NRL win over North Queensland with winger Maika Sivo scoring four tries.

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

Australia's volunteer firefighters are happy to be described as heroes, but what they really want is to be respected for their experience and professionalism.

politics

Jean Castex named as new French PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex as the country's new prime minister.