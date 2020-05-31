Discover Australian Associated Press

Worldwide cases of coronavirus have now surpassed six million. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

health

Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

By AAP

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 14:05:12

More than six million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University put the number of cases at more than 6,057,000 late on Saturday.

Almost 370,000 people worldwide have died in connection to Covid-19, the lung disease caused by the virus, the data showed.

This week, the death toll in the United States, the country worst-affected by the pandemic, surpassed 100,000. The US also has the most infections with just under 1.8 million cases.

Brazil has the second-highest tally globally with around 498,000 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins figures. Russia comes in third with just over 396,000.

Britain follows the US with the second-highest number of deaths related to the virus, with a death toll of 38,458, followed by Italy with 33,340.

Many countries have begun easing restrictions and opening up air travel after weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Mid-June has been marked as the time when some European countries plan to start opening up borders to tourists.

June 15 is Europe’s “D-Day” for tourism ahead of the summer season, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said earlier in the week.

Germany also plans to lift a warning for tourists planning trips to 31 European countries from June 15.

The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

