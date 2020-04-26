Discover Australian Associated Press

The United States has recorded about 52,400 coronavirus-linked deaths, more than any other country. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

By Cate Cadell

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 05:09:42

Global deaths linked to the coronavirus has passed 200,000 while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days, according to a Reuters tally.

More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy.

The first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China.

It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments.

By comparison, there are an estimated 400,000 deaths annually from malaria, one of the world’s most deadly infectious diseases.

The United States had reported more than 52,400 deaths as of Saturday morning, while Italy, Spain and France have reported between 22,000-26,000 fatalities each.

Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, Belgium has reported the highest number of fatalities per capita, with six deaths per 10,000 people, compared to 4.9 in Spain and 1.6 in the United States.

About 8.0 per cent of all cases reported in the United States have been fatal, while more than 10 per cent of cases reported in Spain and Italy have resulted in deaths.

However those rates would be considerably lower if the infection totals included the many cases of the illness that go unreported – since not everyone with symptoms is tested.

Asia and Latin America have each reported more than 7000 deaths while the Middle East has reported upwards of 8800. The current toll in Africa is about 1350.

Chinese authorities reported no new deaths on Saturday for the 10th straight day while in South Korea officials reported just 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 – the eighth day in a row its daily rise increased by less than 20 – and no new deaths for the second straight day.

The global death toll has continued to grow at a rate of 3-4 per cent per day over the past 10 days, though that rate has slowed since the beginning of the month.

The true number of fatalities is expected to be higher as many countries have not included deaths recorded in nursing homes and other locations outside hospitals.

In an announcement that underscored the scientific unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday that “there is currently no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot fall sick again.

Meanwhile, children in Spain will get their first fresh air in weeks on Sunday when a ban on letting them outside is relaxed.

After 44 days indoors, they will be allowed to take one toy or scooter with them but not play together for the adult-supervised one-hour excursions no further than 1km from home.

