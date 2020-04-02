Discover Australian Associated Press

Goats have taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown in the town of Llandudno in Wales. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Goats invade locked-down Welsh town

By AAP

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 02:43:29

Mountain goats are taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown in Wales, using the peace and space to roam in frisky clumps through the streets of the town of Llandudno.

Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, has been posting videos of the furry adventurers on his Twitter feed and they are racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

He said the goats normally keep largely to themselves, in a country park that butts up against Llandudno.

But now emboldened by the lack of people and cars, the long-horned animals are venturing deeper into the seaside town.

The UK has been in lockdown for the past week to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s no one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town,” Stuart told The Associated Press in an interview pn Tuesday from his parents’ pub in Llandudno, where he is waiting out the pandemic.

His videos show the goats munching on people’s neatly trimmed hedges and trees in front yards and loitering casually on empty streets as if they own the place.

“One of the videos on my Twitter shows that they were on a narrow side street and I was on the other side and they were scared of me. They were edging away from me. So they are still scared of people,” Stuart said.

“But when there’s hardly anyone around on the big streets, they are taking their chances, they are absolutely going for it. And I think because it’s so quiet, and there’s hardly anyone around to scare them or anything, that they just don’t really care and are eating whatever they can.”

