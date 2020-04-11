Discover Australian Associated Press

The Gold Coast Airport terminal has been closed because of the lack of commercial flights. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Gold Coast airport closes amid COVID-19

By Nicholas McElroy

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 11:02:30

The Gold Coast Airport has closed its terminal because there are no regular scheduled commercial flights to the tourism hotspot for the foreseeable future. 

The terminal closed on Friday after the last Qantas and Virgin flights departed on Thursday. 

The operation of the runway and airfield operations will continue for general aviation and other activities.

Gold Coast Airport boss Marion Charlton says the terminal will open when regular passenger flights resume. 

“The aviation industry is at the front line of this crisis, with passenger numbers falling steadily since the beginning of March,” she said in a statement. 

“We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout this challenging time.”

