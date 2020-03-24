Gold Coast mayor threatens to shut beaches

Beaches on the Gold Coast will close if people do not keep a safe distance to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor has warned.

“We have 60km of beach, plenty of room. Be respectful of people’s distance. If you can’t do that I will have no choice but to close it,” Mayor Tom Tate told reporters.

While essential services like water, waste and traffic management will continue, the city will shut down aquatic centres, sporting venues and libraries from the close of business on Monday.

The city’s indoor sports venues and gyms have also closed in line with the federal government’s announcement on Sunday night.

“Right now the health of our community is our priority. Tough decisions are needed right now to protect our community from this disease which is spreading across the world,” Cr Tate said.

“By closing some of our venues we are promoting social distancing which is paramount to beating this disease.”