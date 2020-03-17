Discover Australian Associated Press

Goldman Sachs says one of its employees in Sydney has tested positive for coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Goldman Sachs Sydney worker has virus

By Maria Ponnezhath

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 02:09:45

Goldman Sachs Group says two of its employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The investment bank said it received confirmation on Friday that an employee in its Plumtree Court office in London tested positive for coronavirus and another employee in Sydney.

The London employee has not been in the office since March 9, and remains in isolation at home, the company said in an email to its employees.

Goldman has notified those who had recent close contact with the person.

“All other employees can work as normal on Monday,” it added.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed that there will be no disruption to its trading operations.

