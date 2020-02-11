Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Minjee Lee is among the leading local hopefuls in the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

By Steve Larkin

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 16:08:49

Australia’s top-ranked women’s golfer Minjee Lee isn’t sure why, but she’s unusually relaxed about this week’s Women’s Australian Open.

Lee carries heavy expectations into the tournament at Royal Adelaide of becoming the first Australian since Karrie Webb in 2014 to capture the title.

In year’s past, Lee felt that burden – but not this time.

“To be honest, I feel pretty relaxed this week for some reason,” Lee told reporters on Tuesday.

“Usually I have a little bit of pressure to put on myself to perform.

“I think it’s as big as a major championship because it’s our home open.

“It would just be a great honour to be crowned the champion of the Australian Open as an Australian.

“But last week I had a pretty solid week and hopefully I can get some of that form into this week too.”

Lee finished tied for sixth last weekend at the Vic Open, where her younger brother Min Woo won the men’s tournament – his maiden professional victory.

“He had a nice celebration, I think he was drinking out of his trophy,” Lee said.

But Lee’s focus quickly switched to the open and potentially joining Webb, Jan Stephenson and Jane Crafter as local winners of their national championship.

Lee climbed to world No.2 midway through last year after notching her fifth LPGA Tour win – she was a tournament runner-up four times amid eight top-10 finishes.

The 23-year-old ended the year ranked ninth but, along with compatriot Hannah Green, who won her first major last year, are Australia’s leading contenders at Royal Adelaide.

The Australians, however, will meet hot competition in a field boasting 15 major champions in the field.

Webb, a seven-time major winner, England’s four-time major winner Laura Davies, American Cristie Kerr, New Zealander Lydia Ko and Koreans Na Yeon Choi, Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and Jiyai Shin are among the major winners.

American Nelly Korda will defend her title and forecasts a rugged battle, depending on when the winds blow on the course in western Adelaide.

Korda played Royal Adelaide on Monday in calm conditions and described the course as “a golfer’s dream”.

But she’s not so sure of that appraisal after another practice round on a windy Tuesday.

“It’s a completely different golf course when the wind picks up,” Korda told reporters.

latest sport

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

cricket

Warner's another AB win for bat over ball

The Allan Border medal has been awarded on 21 occasions and a clear trend has developed, suggesting it is a batsman's award.

soccer

Matildas maul Thailand in Tokyo qualifier

The Matildas have secured a spot in the final round of women's qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, thumping Thailand in Sydney courtesy of an Emily Van Egmond hat-trick.

news

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.