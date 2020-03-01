Biden wins South Carolina primary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
This weekend's South Carolina Democratic primary is crucial to Joe Biden presidential campaign. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Biden wins South Carolina primary

By By STEVE PEOPLES, MEG KINNARD and BILL BARROW

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 11:11:50

Joe Biden has scored a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, riding a wave of African American support and ending progressive rival Bernie Sanders’ winning streak.

The victory on Saturday came at a a crucial moment in Biden’s 2020 bid as he bounced back from underwhelming performances in the first three contests and headed into “Super Tuesday”, when voters in 14 states go to the polls and about a third of the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination are at stake.

Biden hopes the South Carolina victory will be enough to establish him as the clear alternative to Sanders as the race quickly shifts nationwide. 

Standing in Biden’s way, in addition to Sanders, is former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men, who has spent more than half a billion dollars courting voters in dozens of states yet to vote.

The South Carolina primary was the first major test of the candidates’ appeal among black voters.

And while it gave the 77-year-old Biden a win when he most needed it, he must still prove that he has the financial and organisational resources to dramatically expand his campaign in the next 72 hours.

He will also be under pressure to rely on his decades-long relationships with party leaders to create a new sense of inevitability around his candidacy.

Even before news of Biden’s win was declared, Bloomberg announced his own plan to deliver a three-minute prime-time address on Sunday night on two television networks. He didn’t say how much he paid for the air time, which is unprecedented in recent decades.

And Sanders was already peeking ahead to Super Tuesday, betting he can amass an insurmountable delegate lead at that point. After two consecutive victories and a tie for the lead in Iowa, the 78-year-old Vermont senator’s confidence is surging.

Sanders was spending the lead-up to Super Tuesday campaigning in the home states of two major Democratic rivals, betting he can score a double knockout blow – or at least limit the size of their victories.

In a power play, Sanders hosted a midday rally on Saturday in downtown Boston, campaigning in the heart of liberal ally Elizabeth Warren’s political turf. Addressing a crowd of thousands on the Boston Common, Sanders said his success in the Democratic primary means “the establishment is getting very nervous” – but he never predicted victory in South Carolina.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Sanders will host a concert in Minnesota, where home-state Sen. Amy Klobuchar is looking for her first win.

Latest sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

cricket

Aussies hammered in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have proved too good for Australia, cruising to a 74-run victory in the one-day international series opener in Paarl.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play senior cricket in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Labor open to virus stimulus support

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the opposition would support a stimulus package to counter the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

world

health

China reports 573 new coronavirus cases

China's health authorities say there were 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 427 on Friday and the highest daily increase in a week.