Tim Brooke-Taylor (left, with Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden) has died from the coronavirus at 79. Image by Jonathon Moran/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

By AAP

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 22:20:28

British comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed. He was 79.

“It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death (on Sunday) from Covid-19,” his agent said in a statement:

“Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

“He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

“He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.

“We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.

“In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Fellow Goodie Graeme Garden said: “I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years.

“Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.

“He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with.

“Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable.

“His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families.”

It was as one of The Goodies, alongside Garden and Bill Oddie, that he found international fame, earning household name status in Australia and New Zealand and attracting millions of viewers in its heyday.

