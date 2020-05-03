Google data shows lockdown fatigue in Aus

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Google's phone movement data shows signs of lockdown fatigue in Australia and US. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Google data shows lockdown fatigue in Aus

By Paresh Dave

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 08:58:37

Australians and US residents have resumed moving about their cities in an apparant sign of lockdown fatigue, according to new data from Google – while people in Japan and Singapore have increased their time at home.

The latest weekly update of aggregated travel patterns Google collected from users’ phones pointed to increased disobedience with lockdown orders in place since March but rising compliance with those issued last month.

The data, posted online late on Thursday, compared daily traffic to retail and recreational venues, parks, train and bus stations, grocery stores and workplaces with a five-week period from January 3 to February 6.

In Australia, visits to transit, workplaces and entertainment venues plunged 80 per cent in mid-April but rebounded later in the month when the rate of new cases slowed.

Google’s US data showed traffic to workplaces was creeping back up. It was down just 48 per cent from the baseline by last Friday after being down 56 per cent on April 10. Southern and Midwestern states were leading the way in resumption of more typical patterns.

Epidemiologists had expected fatigue with US lockdowns, with concerns escalating as weather warmed and people protested against shelter-in-place orders. Infection rates have stabilised in some regions, prompting governors over the last week to ease lockdowns.

Singapore had apparently controlled the spread of the virus through rigorous contact tracing and surveillance, but the nation-state went into lockdown on April 7 after outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories.

Retail and park visits in Singapore fell about 25 per cent in the first weekend of April. They dropped about 70 per cent by April’s final weekend. Workplace visits, down just 20 per cent at the beginning of April, sank nearly 70 per cent by last week.

Traffic to sites in Tokyo measured by Google fell by half after Japan’s emergency declaration and remained at those levels through last weekend. Tokyo’s daily reported new cases have fallen since hitting a peak of 201 on April 17.

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

rugby league

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

Australian rules football

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is increasingly confident the 2020 premiership season can be completed by the end of October.

rugby league

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

health

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.