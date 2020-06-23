Discover Australian Associated Press

Former Boomers mentor Brian Goorjian is returning the the NBL to coach the Hawks. Image by Martin Philbey/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Goorjian returns to NBL to coach Hawks

By Murray Wenzel

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 08:42:34

Brian Goorjian, the NBL’s most experienced and successful coach, is returning to guide the newly-bought Hawks.

Goorjian won six titles and as many coach of the year gongs, boasting a 70 per cent win ratio across 20 seasons in Australia.

The former Boomers mentor has signed a two-year deal to coach the Hawks, lured back to the NBL after a decade in China by the club’s new co-owner Dorry Kordahi, who Goorjian worked with at the Sydney Kings.

Kordahi said it was always his intention to reunite if he took control of another club, while Goorjian said the NBL’s rise since his departure had convinced him to sign with the Wollongong-based club.

“The last 11 years I have been coaching in China but of course I have been following the developments in the NBL,” Goorjian said. 

“I now feel very confident in its future looking at the direction that (owner) Larry Kestelman has taken the league both on and off the court.

“The NBL has once again become a respected competition around the world and what Larry has achieved in a relatively short period is nothing short of amazing.”

Goorjian’s signing should be a big boost for the Hawks’ player recruitment for next season.

Kordahi, former NBA executive Bryan Colangelo and American businessman Michael Proctor last week took ownership of the club.

The league’s last-remaining foundation club has struggled to fill its home stadium and leaked money, twice placed into administration in the last five years.

The new owners’ controversial move to strip Illawarra from the name was designed to allow the club to grow its brand beyond the Wollongong region. 

It sparked outrage locally but Kordahi hopes his syndicate’s actions – and their on-court performance – restores confidence.

“We have said all along we want to build solid foundations and a program that will be respected,” Kordahi said.

“Success breeds success and our focus is putting the right pieces in place to achieve this. Having Brian lead the way will give us this.

“We have always said if I ever come back into owning a team again he would be there with me. So to see this come true is something special.”

* GOORJIAN’S NBL COACHING NUMBERS

– 735 NBL games with 514 wins between 1988-2009

– Only person to win six NBL championships as head coach

– A record six-time winner of the Lindsay Gaze Trophy as NBL Coach of the Year (1992, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009)

– Featured in the NBL semi-finals in the last 20 seasons he coached

