Gould’s wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Phil Gould has concerns about players' mental health should the NRL continue in a lock-up situation. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Gould’s wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

By Pamela Whaley

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 16:56:40

Rugby league guru Phil Gould has warned players shouldn’t be kept “like greyhounds” in bubbles for an extended period as the NRL looks at ways to restart the season as quickly as possible. 

Concerned with the wellbeing of players who may need to be isolated away from families to play a conference-based competition, Gould said any plan to get rugby league back would need to be tempered by the potential impact it could have on players.

“Facilities aren’t the problem, it’s what is going to be cost effective but also keep the players healthy and looking after their mental health and welfare, and not treating them like greyhounds where we lock them in a kennel every week and then we bring them out on weekends,” Gould said on his podcast, Six Tackles with Gus.

Gould’s comments come ahead of Thursday’s Project Apollo meeting where the NRL’s innovation committee will decide on competition formats to present to the Australian Rugby League Commission for approval.

Initially it was believed rugby league would not be able to return before September – the latest possible date for a season to start – but now the NRL is pushing to get back on the field as early as late May.

A plan to do that safely is the task of Project Apollo, which will consider numerous options in Thursday’s meeting, including separating the games into conferences in NSW and Queensland, when to play State of Origin and the possibility of a three-game grand final series.

Gould said maintaining the integrity of the competition will be a juggling act, but possible if the competition allows for a top eight, a full finals series and an eventual premier.

He said basing the competition in Sydney would be most logical.

“Looking at the scenarios that they’ve thrown up … the one that makes the most sense to me is to have them based here in Sydney,” he said.

“Simply because there are nine teams living in Sydney. Those teams could return to their homes. 

“We don’t have to completely isolate them in motels and in complete shutdowns in isolated areas. 

“If they are safe in their homes at the moment, then going to and from training or games shouldn’t be a difficult ask. And that would alleviate some of the cost and some of the pressure on the players as well.

“For our footballers, I couldn’t imagine locking them away in barricaded circumstances. 

“Sure they get paid a lot of money but there is a human element as well, and I’m not sure the players would do well with that isolation.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

soccer

Victory CEO confident of A-League survival

Melbourne Victory are being affected by the A-League suspension but chief executive Trent Jacobs is confident they will pull through the financial challenge.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

news

health

Woman, 62, second coronavirus death in SA

A 62-year-old woman has become South Australia's second victim of COVID-19 after contracting the virus as a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

sport

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

UK PM stable after second night in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with COVID-19 but is said to be in "good spirits".