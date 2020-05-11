Gov to announce bushfire recovery funds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The federal government has announced $650 million in recovery funds for bushfire-affected regions. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Gov to announce bushfire recovery funds

By AAP

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 07:10:02

The federal government will announce a new $650 million package to help regional Australians recover from the devastating summer of bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said $448.5 million would be allocated to individual communities to support local projects and recovery plans.

“Every community is different and every community is at a different point in their recovery,” Mr Morrison said

“That’s why the projects that these funds will support are not one-size-fits-all.”

The projects will include workshops and events to help the community, land and water development, replacing produce and stock, supporting local jobs and building future resilience.

The package will be announced later on Monday.

Latest news

politics

Gov to announce bushfire recovery funds

The federal government will announce $650 million in funding for bushfire recovery in the regions hardest hit by the summer's disaster.

politics

Virus revealed risks of Australian economy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use a major speech to the caucus to outline how Australia should rebuild its economy after the coronavirus crisis passes.

health

Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

The nation's chief medical officer says Australians have a personal responsibility to practice social distancing and avoid crowds as restrictions are relaxed.

health

More than 150,000 Victorians tested

Victoria's coronavirus testing blitz has seen more than 150,000 people tested with ten new cases emerging since Saturday.

politics

China threatens levy on Australian barley

China is threatening to impose a tariff on Australian barley imports at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

politics

Virus revealed risks of Australian economy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use a major speech to the caucus to outline how Australia should rebuild its economy after the coronavirus crisis passes.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.