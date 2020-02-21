Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government has flagged $100 million for investment in an onshore recycling plan. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Government eyes onshore recycling industry

By Rebecca Gredley

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 18:56:54

The federal government wants to build a “very strong and viable” onshore recycling industry, a junior minister says.

But assistant minister for waste reduction Trevor Evans admits the government needs to get its skates on to achieve its ambitious targets for the phasing out of waste exports.

The ban will apply to all waste that isn’t being turned into a valuable material overseas.

The first material to stay onshore is glass, beginning from July.

Mixed plastics will be banned one year later and tyres by December next year. The rest – including paper and cardboard – will no longer be sent overseas by the end of June 2022.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a government to co-invest with industry in the sorts of infrastructure and the facilities that we need to see around Australia so that we can do more onshore,” Mr Evans told Sky News on Thursday.

“We want to build a very strong and viable onshore recycling industry that has some of these sorts of facilities – around hard plastics, around soft plastics, around re-manufacturing.”

The government has flagged $100 million for an investment fund as part of the plan, which also aims to boost recycling rates, tackle plastic waste and halve food waste by 2030.

The government was forced to come up with a new way to deal with Australia’s waste after China imposed a ban on foreign waste imports in 2018, causing a domino effect in other Asian nations.

But with the closure of a major Sydney recycling facility and the collapse of recycling company SKM Group last year, Labor MP Josh Wilson has questioned why the government isn’t doing more.

“We don’t call it a crisis for nothing,” he told AAP.

“It’s a crisis because, particularly in respect to the export bans, it’s been inflicted upon us … and it requires serious and rapid moves if we’re not to end up with dangerous stockpiling or a lot of recyclables going into landfill.”

Mr Wilson says the federal budget will be key to knowing how the government’s plans are shaping up.

The West Australian-based MP is concerned the government has announced a plastics summit instead of a bigger plan.

Australia’s first national plastics summit will be hosted by Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley at Parliament House next month.

It involves a series of roundtable discussions regarding various issues around plastic waste, and will provide the government with “key actions”.

