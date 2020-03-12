Government hopes to dodge virus recession

Apprentices, businesses and pensioners are the focus of a major federal government plan to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday outlined initial measures of the package, which is expected to be worth more than $15 billion.

The plan aims to prevent the Australian economy entering a recession as the globe grapples with the coronavirus health crises.

“It’s scalable. We’re in a position to ramp this up, should that be required further,” the prime minister told Nine’s Today program.

Mr Morrison has also confirmed deeming rates – used to calculate how much some pensioners are earning on their financial investments – will be cut by 50 basis points.

About 117,000 apprentices are expected to benefit through wage subsidies for employers with fewer than 20 employees.

The cash injection will subsidise apprentice wages for up to nine months with the aim of keeping them in a job in challenging economic circumstances, which the government admits will put pressure on small businesses.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has confirmed this year’s budget won’t be in surplus.

Senator Cormann also admits there are no strings attached to the business payments.

“We say to all of those businesses: ‘We’re doing our bit to support you, we want you to support your staff during this period,” he told ABC radio.

About $6.7 billion over four years will go towards automatic grants of up to $25,000 to businesses with up to $50 million in turnover.

Businesses that pay salary and wages will receive a minimum $2000, even those not required to withhold tax.

The government will also spend $700 million over four years to expand the instant asset write-off for businesses.

The threshold will be raised from $30,000 to $150,000 and expand access to businesses with an annual turnover of up to $500 million, from $50 million previously.

Support for welfare recipients and pensioners is expected to be announced when Mr Morrison outlines the rest of the support plan later on Thursday.

Overnight on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic, sounding the alarm about mounting infection rates and slow government responses to curtail its spread.

There have been more than 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, although more than half of those people have been cleared. Three Australians have died.

Economists predict Australia could fall into recession, but it won’t be known until at least two consecutive quarters of economic data show negative growth.

The March and June quarter numbers compiled by the Australian Bureau of Statistics won’t be released until later this year.

Treasury has forecast the coronavirus will subtract 0.5 percentage points from economic growth numbers in the March quarter.

On Wednesday the government announced $2.4 billion for health measures to combat the coronavirus.

The bulk of the stimulus measures will need to be approved by the federal parliament, which next sits on March 23.

Labor has pledged to support any funding for the virus response.

On Friday, the Council of Australian Governments will meet to discuss the stimulus plans of the states and territories, which will be on top of the federal government’s plan.