Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A second Nationals MP wants government intervention to save Virgin Australia. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

By Matt Coughlan

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 07:38:49

Nationals senator Matt Canavan has called for government intervention to save troubled airline Virgin Australia, putting him at odds with his coalition leaders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to bail out the debt-laden company, expressing confidence about a sale after Virgin went into voluntary administration.

But the Queensland senator is worried a private buyer will pick the eyes out of the company, which has its headquarters in Brisbane.

“I do think the government has got to get involved here,” the former cabinet minister told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to get our hands dirty to save not just those jobs, but also those services that people up in here in regional areas, in Rockhampton, rely on so keenly.”

Senator Canavan is the second federal Nationals backbencher to support government intervention after NSW MP David Gillespie said it was a mistake not to get involved.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack is the transport minister, putting him at the heart of measures to support the ailing aviation sector.

Mr McCormack believes there is a future for the 16,000 direct and indirect workers whose jobs are at risk.

“What we are doing is making sure there is a flightpath forward,” he told Seven’s Sunrise.

“There is a future for Virgin, there is a future for the company.”

He is adamant the government wants to see a viable second airline to remain in the market alongside Qantas.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government was not in the business of owning airlines, further dousing calls for the commonwealth to take an equity stake.

“Voluntary administration is a path to the recovery for Virgin. It’s not liquidation. It’s not Ansett. It’s not the end of the airline,” he told ABC News Breakfast.

Latest news

politics

Surgery first step to post-pandemic life

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

NSW teachers are worried the state government's back-to-school plan for mid-May is unworkable while two new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state.

politics

Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

Former cabinet minister Matt Canavan believes the federal government must step in to save Virgin with thousands of jobs at the airline on the line.

health

Third death in NSW aged care virus cluster

Anglicare has confirmed a 92-year-old woman at its Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died, the third elderly resident with COVID-19 to die.

politics

Elective surgery set to resume next week

A resumption in elective surgeries and moves towards returning students to classrooms are the first steps in the lifting of coronavirus-driven restrictions.

news

politics

Surgery first step to post-pandemic life

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.