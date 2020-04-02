Free child care during the COVID-19 crisis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Child care will be provided free for essential workers. Image by Maria Zsoldos/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Free child care during the COVID-19 crisis

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 13:54:39

Child care will be free for parents still using it during the coronavirus crisis.

The government will also support the nation’s 13,000 childcare centres to remain open after enrolment and attendance numbers plummeted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said child care was an essential service to keep all parents who still had jobs in the current economy in that work.

Under the plan, the government will pay half the reasonable fee cap to centres for the next six months as long as they remain open and don’t charge parents any fees.

The funding will start from April 6 and will cover enrolments as they stood in the fortnight leading up to March 2, before people started pulling their kids out of care en masse due to losing their jobs or out of health fears.

The means and activity-testing of fee subsidies will be dropped while the new system is in place.

Centres must also seek to re-enroll children who have been withdrawn, to make sure parents can keep places if they need them once the crisis is passed.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said the aim was to make sure parents won’t have to worry about trying to find new care for their children.

“What we want to do by doing this is ensure that your childcare centre will remain open, so that you know where you normally take your child to get cared, that that will be there for you, so you are not looking to have to go to a new centre,” he told reporters on Thursday.

It’s also expected the childcare sector will be able to access some $1 billion in the JobKeeper wage subsidy payments.

Wages account for more than 60 per cent of a centre’s expenses.

Latest news

virus diseases

SA Health reveals COVID-19 hotspots

South Australia Health's new data on coronavirus hotspots has pinpointed the inner-southern suburbs of Adelaide.

health

Qld closes national parks as toll rises

Queensland's national parks and recreation areas will be closed to the public as a third person dies from coronavirus in the state.

politics

Free child care during the COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced child care will be free throughout the coronavirus crisis.

virus diseases

Fifth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A fifth person has died from coronavirus in Victoria, as the number of infected persons in the state tops 1000 and the national death toll hits 23.

virus diseases

NSW isolation rules to last 90 days

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2298, with 116 new cases recorded on Wednesday, while the state's death toll sits at 10.

news

virus diseases

SA Health reveals COVID-19 hotspots

South Australia Health's new data on coronavirus hotspots has pinpointed the inner-southern suburbs of Adelaide.

sport

sport

AFL clubs can refund memberships

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says club members are entitled to ask for refunds as the season is suspended due to COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.