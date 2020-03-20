Discover Australian Associated Press

The Climate Change agency says using 'carry-over' credits would just defer necessary action. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Government told don’t use emission credits

By Rebecca Gredley

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 19:35:03

The federal government’s own climate change agency has urged against using carryover credits to achieve Paris Agreement goals.

The Morrison government plans to use credit from meeting an earlier emissions reduction goal towards the Paris target, of 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

But the Climate Change Authority says this should be a last resort.

“Widespread use of these surplus units towards countries’ Paris Agreement targets would undermine achievement of the goals of the agreement,” the authority said, noting no other country planned to use them.

“Australia’s emission reduction efforts will be better recognised by many in the international community if targets are met without the use of carryover credits.”

The authority’s updated climate policy advice also notes the carryover credits – which makes the goal about 14 per cent instead of 26 or 28 – can only be used once.

“Relying on carryover credits to meet Australia’s 2030 target will essentially defer Australia’s transition and require accelerated emissions abatement in future years,” the paper says.

“If Australia meets its target through emission reductions from within the target period (2021–2030), future, more ambitious targets under the Paris Agreement will be easier and less costly to meet compared with delayed action with the use of carryover credits.”

The rules around using carryover credits have not yet been decided, as Australia is preventing the international agreement to set a rule in stone. 

The Australia Institute’s energy program director Richie Merzian says the government faces an uphill battle to convince other countries the credits are valid.

“The Climate Change Authority has confirmed that the Australian government is isolated in its use of the carryover credits and is coming under increasing international pressure to abandon its plans,” he said.

The Investor Group on Climate Change supports the authority’s advice for the standardising and enforcement of corporate climate-risk disclosure.

“Investors looking to mitigate their financial exposure to climate risks need a greater level of transparency than is currently being provided so they can adequately assess and price risk and opportunity,” IGCC’s chief Emma Herd said.

The policy paper has also highlighted the need for a clear emissions reduction goal for 2050, noting all states and territories have committed to net zero by then.

Latest sport

rugby union

Western Force back in domestic rugby comp

The Western Force are set to join the NSW Waratahs, Brumbies, Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels in a new five-team domestic rugby competition.

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand-final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

news

crime, law and justice

Murdered Qld teen never had a chance

The Queensland man who killed pregnant teen prostitute Tiffany Taylor previously spent 15 years in jail for murder and will now likely die in prison.

sport

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.