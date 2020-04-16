Government underwrites domestic flights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government is spending $165 million to ensure Qantas and Virgin operate key domestic routes. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Government underwrites domestic flights

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 22:39:56

Qantas and Virgin are getting federal government support to operate critical domestic routes as the airlines grapple with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

The commonwealth will underwrite a range of flights, spending an initial $165 million to help sustain the Australian airlines.

The new arrangements will last for eight weeks with a government review set to determine if more support is needed.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the move was about ensuring secure and affordable access for passengers who need to travel – such as essential workers – and supporting the movement of crucial freight.

“We know that a strong domestic aviation network is critical to Australia’s success and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment, yet again, to maintaining connectivity during this pandemic,” he said in a statement on Thursday night.

“This investment will also help Australians returning from overseas, who find themselves in a different city after 14 days of mandatory quarantine, complete their journey home safely.”

The flights will service all state and territory capitals, along with Albury, Alice Springs, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Kalgoorlie, Mildura, Port Lincoln, Rockhampton, Tamworth, Townsville and Wagga Wagga.

The announcement is well short of the $1.4 billion government bailout Virgin is hunting to stay alive.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is instead putting pressure on the company’s shareholders, saying they have “deep pockets”.

“We want to see Virgin continue, we want to see two airlines in the domestic market, but we’re not in the business of owning an airline,” Mr Frydenberg told ABC radio on Thursday.

Mr Frydenberg said the government was continuing to talk to the company as well as Qantas, having already provided more than $1 billion in relief for the aviation industry.

Virgin on Thursday announced a further seven-day trading halt for its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the crisis. 

The airline didn’t identify who the talks are with. 

Latest news

air transport

Government underwrites domestic flights

Qantas and Virgin will get federal government backing to operate key domestic routes between major cities and regional centres.

virus diseases

NSW aged care home grapples with COVID-19

At least 15 residents and employees at a western Sydney aged care home have now tested positive for coronavirus as the state's total number of cases tops 2890.

virus diseases

Guarantee for key Qantas, Virgin routes

The Morrison government will spend $165 million to guarantee Qantas and Virgin's most critical metropolitan and regional routes during the coronavirus crisis.

crime, law and justice

Judge to hand down Biloela family decision

Federal Court Justice Mark Moshinsky will hand down his decision on whether a Tamil family can return to the town of Biloela or will be sent back to Sri Lanka.

politics

Strict measures for at least another month

It will be at least another four weeks before strict measures to slow the spread of coronavirus are eased in Australia, the prime minister says.

news

virus diseases

NSW aged care home grapples with COVID-19

At least 15 residents and employees at a western Sydney aged care home have now tested positive for coronavirus as the state's total number of cases tops 2890.

sport

rugby union

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.