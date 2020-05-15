Governments offer more economic relief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in heightened political and economic tensions. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

Governments offer more economic relief

By Nicole Winfield and Vanessa Gera

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 04:53:23

European governments have promised more relief to their citizens as a top US immunologist said the country faces its “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus.

France’s government announced an 18-billion-euro ($A30.2-billion) plan to support restaurants, hotels and other tourist facilities which have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised the French on Thursday that they will be able to go on holiday in France in July and August, including in French overseas territories, as the country has started lifting its lockdown this week.

Germany’s parliament approved plans to increase the amount paid to people who spend months in a government-backed short-time work program during the coronavirus crisis.

Companies are making extensive use of the program, which was credited with keeping down unemployment in the financial crisis over a decade ago. It allows them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.

Those announcements came after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised a massive package of tax cuts and other financial aid to help businesses and families. “Your cry of alarm didn’t escape us,” Conte said.

His government also promised to legalise the status of foreigners, many of them illegal migrants who are crop-pickers, baby-sitters and caretakers.

Italy is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus. But the US has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world by far: 1.39 million infections and more than 84,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 4.3 million people and killed 297,000. Experts say the actual numbers are likely far higher.

In the US, Rick Bright – an immunologist who says he lost his government job because he warned the administration to prepare for the pandemic – told Congress the US lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright said in his prepared testimony. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the US in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their work forces, the US Labor Department said on Thursday.

The fallout from the pandemic includes heightened political tensions between countries.

In China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, criticised the United States, saying authorities there have failed to effectively fight the global coronavirus pandemic and “abused American people’s trust”.

Zhao appeared to be firing back against accusations from the US administration that China mishandled or deliberately delayed releasing information about the outbreak, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Zhao said the US should “focus more on fighting the epidemic and safeguarding the lives and health of the American people, and stop playing such buck-passing game”.

The world’s public health measures continue to provoke conflict between officials and the public.

In Ethiopia, police said they arrested more than 1000 people for refusing to wear face masks in public, while in Greece a spat broke out over a government plan to install cameras in high school classrooms. The idea is to provide live-streaming to allow for reduced classroom attendance when schools reopen next week. But a privacy watchdog and an opposition party called cameras a serious privacy risk.

Latest sport

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

rugby league

Cartwright dodges jab on 'medical grounds'

Bryce Cartwright has avoided a flu shot on medical grounds, leaving him free to join his Gold Coast teammates in training for a May 28 NRL restart.

rugby league

NRL referees dispute set to turn ugly

Professional Rugby League Match Officials have lodged a dispute notice with the Fair Work Commission following the NRL's change to one referee.

news

politics

Mental health plan tops leaders' agenda

The national cabinet will consider a mental health plan to boost support for Australians struggling with isolation and losing jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

sport

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

world

epidemic and plague

'New normals' tried as virus rules relaxed

The world is adapting to the realities of life with COVID-19, finding ways to cope with the "new normal" as countries try to salvage their battered economies.