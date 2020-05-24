Community sports get roadmap to play

Community sport will be the next sector to come off the bench as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the country, including in the more virus-conscious state of Victoria.

Sport Australia has released a roadmap that will allow community sporting clubs and associations a safe return to sport at all levels.

The ‘Return to Sport Toolkit’ has been developed by Sport Australia in partnership with Hockey Australia which provides comprehensive checklists, adaptable COVID-19 safety plans and templates to be used sporting organisations.

Sport Australia acting CEO Rob Dalton says public health remains “paramount”.

“I urge all sporting participants not to jump the starting gun without first the consent of your relevant state and territory health authorities,” Mr Dalton said in a statement on Sunday.

Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said sporting clubs and organisations across Australia would play an enormous part in getting the nation back on track as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a further suite of measures that will allow schools and some outdoor facilities to go back to normal from Tuesday.

The state will also loosen restrictions from June 1, including allowing gatherings of up to 20 people at homes and outdoors, overnight stays in hotels as well as the opening of campgrounds.

“We think this is a very big part of that economic recovery but it has got to be sustainable and appropriate and safe,” Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

However, he also announced two new virus cases, which followed a the death of a man in his 60s on Saturday, which brought the national total to 102 fatalities.

Total COVID-19 cases now stand at over 7100.

Six million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app less than a month after being launched to help health authorities across the nation trace coronavirus infections.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the app is playing a significant role in Australia’s response to the pandemic and several countries have expressed interest in learning from its positive impacts.

“Australia continues to be a world leader in testing, tracing, and containing the coronavirus and I would encourage all Australians to contribute to that effort and download the COVIDSafe app today,” Mr Hunt said in a statement.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said the take up of the COVIDSafe app was downloaded faster than any other Australian government app and has consistently remained in the top three apps in Australian app stores.

“Millions of Australians are doing their bit as part of our health response,” he said.