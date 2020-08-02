Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Melbourne has been placed under curfew between 8pm and 5am for the next six weeks. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

health

Gov’t backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdown

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 20:50:21

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Victoria’s New Zealand-style COVID-19 lockdown is “regrettably necessary”, with five million Melburnians awaking from their first night under curfew.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has declared a “state of disaster” featuring tough new restrictions after another surge in infections and seven more deaths, insisting the time for leniency “is over”.

The state recorded a further 671 cases on Sunday, while the deaths took its toll to 123 and the nation’s to 208.

Upgraded restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne from Sunday evening include allowing only one person per household to shop and only one to exercise for an hour a day. Both activities must be within a 5km radius.

There will also be an 8pm-5am curfew over the six-week lockdown.

Regional Victoria will go to stage three restrictions from Thursday, which will see restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms close, while schools will return to remote learning across the state.

“These are big steps but they are necessary,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

He said he would announce business restrictions on Monday but assured supermarkets and other essential shops would remain open.

A special meeting of the nation’s medical officers informed Prime Minister Scott Morrison and senior members of government that it backed Victoria’s decisions.

“We recognise the further measures announced by the premier are regrettably necessary,” Mr Hunt, who is also a Victorian, told reporters.

“We support them with a heavy heart but we do so because they will help save and protect lives in Victoria.”

He said the government would provide $7.3 million in additional support for mental health.

The calling of a “state of disaster” will give additional powers to the police to enforce restrictions.

NSW meanwhile updated its mask usage advice after recording 12 new infections on Sunday, recommending they be worn in four specific circumstances.

Both Queensland and Western Australia reported one new coronavirus case apiece, coming from returning overseas travellers.

Meanwhile, South Australia premier Steven Marshall said he would quickly impose stricter rules to separate his state from the growing threat of its eastern counterparts if required.

“We’re very concerned about the unfolding situation in Victoria and we’re very supportive of further restrictions being put in place in that state,” he said.

Latest news

health

Gov't backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdown

Five million Melbourne residents have awoken under New Zealand-style 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions that have been endorsed by the federal government.

health

Melbourne's first night under virus curfew

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has foreshadowed major changes to workplace restrictions on Monday, as Melburnians awake from their first night under curfew.

epidemic and plague

Virus-hit Vic enters 'state of disaster'

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won't be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions.

epidemic and plague

Time for leniency 'over' as Vic shuts down

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tightened the screw on restrictions declaring a "state of disaster" and a nightly curfew in metropolitan Melbourne.

politics

WA premier says Palmer is an 'egomaniac'

WA Premier Mark McGowan has thanked the prime minister for withdrawing the Commonwealth from Clive Palmer's legal case against his government.

news

health

Melbourne's first night under virus curfew

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has foreshadowed major changes to workplace restrictions on Monday, as Melburnians awake from their first night under curfew.

sport

rugby league

Folau refuses to kneel in Super League

Israel Folau's refusal to take a knee to mark the Black Lives Matter movement has overshadowed the return of the Super League season.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.