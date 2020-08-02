Gov’t backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdown

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Victoria’s New Zealand-style COVID-19 lockdown is “regrettably necessary”, with five million Melburnians awaking from their first night under curfew.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has declared a “state of disaster” featuring tough new restrictions after another surge in infections and seven more deaths, insisting the time for leniency “is over”.

The state recorded a further 671 cases on Sunday, while the deaths took its toll to 123 and the nation’s to 208.

Upgraded restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne from Sunday evening include allowing only one person per household to shop and only one to exercise for an hour a day. Both activities must be within a 5km radius.

There will also be an 8pm-5am curfew over the six-week lockdown.

Regional Victoria will go to stage three restrictions from Thursday, which will see restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms close, while schools will return to remote learning across the state.

“These are big steps but they are necessary,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

He said he would announce business restrictions on Monday but assured supermarkets and other essential shops would remain open.

A special meeting of the nation’s medical officers informed Prime Minister Scott Morrison and senior members of government that it backed Victoria’s decisions.

“We recognise the further measures announced by the premier are regrettably necessary,” Mr Hunt, who is also a Victorian, told reporters.

“We support them with a heavy heart but we do so because they will help save and protect lives in Victoria.”

He said the government would provide $7.3 million in additional support for mental health.

The calling of a “state of disaster” will give additional powers to the police to enforce restrictions.

NSW meanwhile updated its mask usage advice after recording 12 new infections on Sunday, recommending they be worn in four specific circumstances.

Both Queensland and Western Australia reported one new coronavirus case apiece, coming from returning overseas travellers.

Meanwhile, South Australia premier Steven Marshall said he would quickly impose stricter rules to separate his state from the growing threat of its eastern counterparts if required.

“We’re very concerned about the unfolding situation in Victoria and we’re very supportive of further restrictions being put in place in that state,” he said.