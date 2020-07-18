Concerns TikTok user data used for AI

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are concerns TikTok's user data is being shared with China despite denials from the company. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Concerns TikTok user data used for AI

By Daniel McCulloch and Rebecca Gredley

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 16:27:28

A cyber security expert has raised concerns over the extent of data video-sharing platform TikTok takes from users’ phones and the information being used to advance artificial intelligence.

The Australian government is keeping a close eye on the popular application due to concerns it shares user data with Beijing. 

But RMIT Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation director Matt Warren says it’s more concerning how much data is being taken and how it is used.

Professor Warren had TikTok on his phone but deleted it after reading a report from a software engineer who studied the code.

The software engineer discovered the app not only accesses a phone’s camera and microphone, but the contact list and information from other apps including location data.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which also works on AI.

“The concern is, well what would an AI company do with all that data? They would apply analytics to it and all of a sudden they can determine all sorts of trends and associations of the data,” Prof Warren told AAP.

“The issue isn’t where the data is, it’s how that data would be used and the data that’s actually collected about TikTok’s users.

“Because it’s an entertainment app, where people share short video clips of cats or dancing, people wouldn’t necessarily think: ‘Oh, all this additional information would be collected about me’.”

TikTok is running a public campaign to uphold its reputation amid calls for the app to be banned in Australia, but Prof Warren notes the ads don’t mention what type of user data is taken.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is keeping a very close eye on the platform, and acknowledges there are suspicions around the app.

“We are always very mindful of those risks and we are always monitoring them very, very closely,” he told 3AW radio on Friday.

“If we consider there is a need to take further action than we are taking now, then I can tell you we won’t be shy about it.”

The company says Australian user data is stored in Singapore and the United States, and has never been given to the Chinese government.

“Nor would we do so if asked,” TikTok’s Australian general manager Lee Hunter wrote to federal politicians this week.

“The truth is, with tensions rising between some countries, TikTok has unfortunately been caught in the middle, and is being used by some as a political football.

“I assure you – we’re a social media platform for sharing videos – that’s all.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as two deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 118.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.