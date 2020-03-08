Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government reportedly plans a $5 billion package to boost the economy in the shadow of COVID-19. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 11:11:10

The federal government is reportedly finalising a $5 billion economic stimulus package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government is considering further reducing deeming rates for pensioners, providing all local councils with funding for small projects and expanding instant asset write-offs for businesses, according to News Corp Australia.

Ministers are due to meet on Sunday to prepare the details of the package to boost the economy, with the cabinet expected to rubber stamp the measures on Tuesday.

The government will also be sitting down with employers and union leaders on Tuesday to discuss the virus’ impact on business.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said Labor would support a direct household stimulus package, similar to the payments Australians received under the Rudd government during the GFC, if it was “sensible”.

A lift to Newstart payments could also help boost the economy in the wake of the virus, Mr Bowen told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

Mr Bowen would quickly convene a shadow cabinet meeting once the government had released details for its stimulus package.

“If it’s good, it we will support it,” he said.

“But we also, of course, reserve the right to criticise it if it needs improvement and if it’s not big enough.”

Attorney-General Christian Porter is meeting with union and business heads in Sydney on Tuesday to discuss how to keep key industries – including food and pharmaceuticals – operating at full capacity.

He says unions and employers have a key role to play to keep shops stocked as Australians resort to panic buying.

“It’s vitally important that we are all working towards the same goal,” Mr Porter said.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said any change to Newstart would be separate to the stimulus package.

“The stimulus package … is around a short term, measured and proportionate response to the economic conditions that we’re encountering right now,” Senator Ruston told Sky News on Sunday.

Latest news

politics

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

A man in his 80s has died in NSW after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, taking the nationwide toll to three.

health

Coronavirus keeps spreading in Australia

About 70 patients treated by a Victorian doctor who contracted coronavirus will be required to self-isolate as the states fight to stop COVID-19's spread.

health

NSW student, aged care staff have COVID-19

A year 11 student and another two aged care workers are the latest cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 28 and the premier sounded a warning.

virus diseases

Virus could cost taxpayers $1 billion

The federal government estimates the coronavirus outbreak could result in a $1 billion health bill, but has promised more help for the states.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

A man in his 80s has died in NSW after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, taking the nationwide toll to three.

sport

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

world

election

Democrat rivals Sanders, Biden up attacks

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are working hard to win over voters in six states that will vote on the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.