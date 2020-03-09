Govt preparing multi-billion stimulus

Unions will call for compensation for casual workers who don’t get paid sick leave when they meet with the federal government, which is preparing a multi-billion dollar stimulus package to offset the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the package must address the financial risk to Australia’s 3.3 million casual workers in retail, hospitality, health and aged care, who will lose pay if they get sick.

“We don’t want people with virus or people with symptoms going to work, but they are going to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding themselves or going to work,” she told Nine’s Today program on Monday.

Ms McManus noted other countries impacted by the virus were guaranteeing casual workers wouldn’t be penalised if they have to self isolate.

“It should be just paid leave,” she suggested, with employers compensated later on.

Attorney-General Christian Porter will meet with union and business heads in Sydney on Tuesday to discuss how to keep key industries – including food and pharmaceuticals – operating at full capacity during the crisis.

“It’s vitally important that we are all working towards the same goal,” Mr Porter said.

Meanwhile, the government is this week expected to finalise an economic stimulus package worth more than $5 billion to offset the damaging impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia.

Business is calling for tax relief and a regulation and red tape ‘holiday’.

The government may consider reducing deeming rates for pensioners, giving local councils funding for small projects and an expansion of instant asset write-offs for businesses.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to consider the package, with an announcement likely later in the week.

The spread of the virus, although not rampant, has already caused panic buying of toilet paper across the country.

Some 70 Australians have been confirmed as having the virus, which has so far killed three elderly people. Most of the cases are in NSW.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said Labor would support a “sensible” direct household stimulus package, similar to the payments Australians received under the Rudd government during the global financial crisis.

Labor’s shadow cabinet will meet to consider its stance on the government’s plan once the detail is announced.