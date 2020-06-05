Govt to close foreign investment loophole

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wants the government to have more powers to review foreign investments. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Govt to close foreign investment loophole

By AAP

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 06:01:23

The federal government is expected to announce plans to apply a new national security test to foreign investments in a bid to safeguard sensitive assets.

The national security test will apply to all foreign bids for sensitive assets such as telecommunications, energy and technology companies.

It will also apply to smaller businesses with a national security profile such as defence suppliers and service providers, with no minimum dollar threshold needed to trigger the test.

Currently, private foreign investments under $275 million – or $1.2 billion for countries that have free trade agreements with Australia – are not screened.

The government would also have powers to intervene after sales are approved if national security is at risk, either to force the asset’s sale or to impose conditions.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the reforms represent the most significant changes to Australia’s foreign investment rules since they were introduced in 1975.

“It is vital that the government have the ability to ‘call in’ an investment before, during or after acquisition for review if it raises national security concerns,” he told The Australian.

“Australia has an enviable track record when it comes to welcoming foreign investment from around the world. These reforms will not change that.”

Latest news

economy, business and finance

Govt to close foreign investment loophole

The federal government is set to outline sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies that are critical to national security.

politics

Mixed response to housing grants plan

While the housing industry believes $25,000 cash grants will boost the sector, the welfare lobby is concerned social housing continues to be neglected.

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

politics

Calls for social housing in building plan

The government is facing calls to include social housing in its plan to hand home owners $25,000 cash handouts for major projects to help the building sector.

inquiry

One-stop shop needed for bushfire victims

The head of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency says victims should have to tell their story only once to get assistance, with a one-stop shop approach.

news

politics

Mixed response to housing grants plan

While the housing industry believes $25,000 cash grants will boost the sector, the welfare lobby is concerned social housing continues to be neglected.

sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

world

funeral

George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

Mourners have gathered in the US city of Minneapolis for a memorial service for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody.