More than 400 stranded Australians have registered with the consulate to get on the next plane home. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Govt to fly Aussies home from S. America

By Caroline Schelle and Christine McGinn

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 15:40:58

Australians in South America have been thrown a lifeline after the government organised special commercial flights to rescue travellers stranded by the coronavirus.

The first flight will depart from the Peruvian city of Cusco for Chile’s capital Santiago before travelling on to Melbourne.

A second journey will start in Peru’s capital Lima and stop in Iquitos en route to Melbourne.

Demand is expected to outstrip the number of seats available after more than 400 Australians registered with the consulate to get on the next plane home.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has signalled another flight would be arranged in coming days.

“Australians in Peru will be able to book for an Australian government-facilitated commercial flight to Australia this Wednesday out of Lima, Cusco & Iquitos,” she tweeted on Monday.

Australia’s ambassador to Peru and Bolivia Diana Nelson said she was delighted to confirm the flights.

“Working hard to get you home,” she tweeted.

Sydney man Thomas Curnow is among hundreds of people hoping to get on one of the flights.

“It’s 11pm now and I’m filling out details and stuff for the flight,” he told AAP from Peru.

In an email to Australians in Peru, the consulate said a seat would cost $2550 a person.

Australian tourists in Cusco and Iquitos will be given priority, along with vulnerable travellers, the elderly and families with children.

Those not in priority groups will be placed on a waiting list.

“We … expect this flight will be oversubscribed, and encourage Australians who wish to return to Australia to book as soon as possible,” the consulate’s email reads.

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

crime, law and justice

Coronavirus deters crowds at Pell decision

Cardinal George Pell's court appearances have always attracted large crowds, but the coronavirus meant things went very differently at his acquittal.

sport

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.