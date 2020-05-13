Mental health concerns over virus shutdown

Australia has a new mental health official to help the federal government prevent a spike in people taking their own lives in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Former Victorian chief psychiatrist of Ruth Vine has been appointed as the country’s first deputy chief medical officer for mental health.

Professor Vine’s role will be to listen to community concerns and provide advice to the government, with a focus on anxiety linked to social distancing and economic stress.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will deliver a statement on mental health to parliament on Wednesday.

Government modelling forecasts a 50 per cent increase in suicide cases directly related to the economic shutdown and the associated distress and points to the possibility of such deaths outstripping direct deaths from coronavirus.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve with mental health in just the same way we have done with the virus,” Mr Hunt told the ABC.

“One of the things we are aware of is that whilst we’re practising physical distancing we should also be engaging in the social contact over the phone, in whatever way we can, to tell people that we’re there, we understand.

“They may be isolated but they’re not alone.”

Professor Vine will sit alongside Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who recommended mental health be treated as a priority.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636