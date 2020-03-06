Discover Australian Associated Press

The government has extended its travel bans as the nation records two deaths from the coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Govt working to ‘stay ahead’ of virus

By AAP reporters

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 17:21:56

Travellers from South Korea have been banned from entering Australia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases across the country continues to rise.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths out of the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, a 78-year-old man in WA on Sunday and the latest in NSW.

The federal government has urged families not to pull their loved ones out of nursing homes despite a staff walk-out at Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge after a 95-year-old woman died on Tuesday from the coronavirus.

The elderly woman had come into contact with an infected aged-care worker at the nursing home.

Two other residents from that home also have the virus and others are in isolation, with some staff refusing to show up to provide care.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says nursing homes are still the safest place for elderly Australians who need care despite fears about how many could die if the virus takes hold in aged-care facilities with poor infection controls.

His assurances come amid news of an audit of facilities that are poorly equipped to deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Thursday advised aged care facilities to stop hosting children from child care centres to reduce the risk of infection for Australia’s most elderly and frail.

About 17 children from Banksia Child Care Centre are undergoing testing after visiting residents at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge on February 24.

Their visit took place before the 50-year-old aged care nurse from the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities don’t yet understand the role of children in transmitting COVID-19, but cases are very mild in children, often to the point of symptoms being almost absent.

South Australian authorities confirmed on Thursday that a baby boy had contracted COVID-19 after his 40-year-old mother had tested positive to the illness.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3250 deaths.

Under similar restrictions imposed on China and Iran, the Morrison government on Thursday announced foreign nationals in South Korea will not be allowed to enter Australia for 14 days.

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Korea will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return home.

The government has also imposed additional health screening and temperature testing at airports for arrivals from Italy.

“We have got ahead of it early and we intend to stay ahead of this,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Canberra on Thursday.

Meanwhile, scores of Australians will head home on Thursday after two weeks in quarantine at a work camp outside Darwin following their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The prime minister is also expected to announce an economic stimulus package within days, as coronavirus wreaks havoc on Australia’s trade, supply chains and businesses.

He urged Australians to exercise common sense and to go about their lives and be alert, but not alarmed, about the virus.

