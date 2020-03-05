Govt working to ‘stay ahead’ of virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government has extended its travel bans as the nation records two deaths from the coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Govt working to ‘stay ahead’ of virus

By AAP reporters

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 17:21:56

Travellers from South Korea have been banned from entering Australia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases across the country continues to rise.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths out of the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, a 78-year-old man in WA on Sunday and the latest in NSW.

The federal government has urged families not to pull their loved ones out of nursing homes despite a staff walk-out at Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge after a 95-year-old woman died on Tuesday from the coronavirus.

The elderly woman had come into contact with an infected aged-care worker at the nursing home.

Two other residents from that home also have the virus and others are in isolation, with some staff refusing to show up to provide care.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says nursing homes are still the safest place for elderly Australians who need care despite fears about how many could die if the virus takes hold in aged-care facilities with poor infection controls.

His assurances come amid news of an audit of facilities that are poorly equipped to deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Thursday advised aged care facilities to stop hosting children from child care centres to reduce the risk of infection for Australia’s most elderly and frail.

About 17 children from Banksia Child Care Centre are undergoing testing after visiting residents at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge on February 24.

Their visit took place before the 50-year-old aged care nurse from the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities don’t yet understand the role of children in transmitting COVID-19, but cases are very mild in children, often to the point of symptoms being almost absent.

South Australian authorities confirmed on Thursday that a baby boy had contracted COVID-19 after his 40-year-old mother had tested positive to the illness.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3250 deaths.

Under similar restrictions imposed on China and Iran, the Morrison government on Thursday announced foreign nationals in South Korea will not be allowed to enter Australia for 14 days.

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Korea will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days when they return home.

The government has also imposed additional health screening and temperature testing at airports for arrivals from Italy.

“We have got ahead of it early and we intend to stay ahead of this,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Canberra on Thursday.

Meanwhile, scores of Australians will head home on Thursday after two weeks in quarantine at a work camp outside Darwin following their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The prime minister is also expected to announce an economic stimulus package within days, as coronavirus wreaks havoc on Australia’s trade, supply chains and businesses.

He urged Australians to exercise common sense and to go about their lives and be alert, but not alarmed, about the virus.

Latest news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Children from a Sydney childcare centre will be assessed for the coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including a woman who died.

health

Govt working to 'stay ahead' of virus

The government has imposed travel restrictions for South Korea and enhanced screening for arrivals from Italy in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Warwick link to murders and bombs: Crown

"Coincidence evidence" points to Leonard Warwick being the Sydney Family Court bomber, a prosecutor has told his trial.

politics

PM ducks r-word as economy takes u-turn

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

politics

Virus ban extended to South Korea

Australia will ban travellers from South Korea and bring in tougher measures for travellers from Italy to deal with the coronavirus spread.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Children from a Sydney childcare centre will be assessed for the coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including a woman who died.

sport

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

world

election

Biden consolidates Super Tuesday comeback

The search for a Democrat to challenge Donald Trump has narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after the latter's Super Tuesday comeback.