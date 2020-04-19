Discover Australian Associated Press

Many governments say it would be too dangerous to relax COVID-19 lockdowns despite protests. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Govts face more pressure to end lockdowns

By Hyung-jin Kim and Joe Mcdonald

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 18:14:25

South Korea has reported fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months as US governors ease lockdowns amid pressure worldwide from businesses and the public to limit the pandemic’s economic damage.

In Brazil, hundreds of people protested in major cities against anti-virus lockdowns. France reported a decline in numbers of intensive care patients, but its health agency warned the public to stick to strict isolation measures.

The pandemic that began in China in December is believed to have infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide. Most recover, but at least 155,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on figures supplied by health authorities around the globe.

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661, with 234 deaths. Although infections have fallen from a peak of 909 on February 29, officials have warned of the possibility of a “quiet spread” as people relax social distancing.

“We must not let down our guard until the last confirmed patient is recovered,” President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.

China reported 16 new cases in the 24 hours through to midnight on Saturday. That raised the total to 82,735 with 4632 deaths, about three-quarters of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

Japan reported 568 new cases, raising its total to 10,361 with 174 deaths. The total is believed to be higher but only limited testing has been carried out.

Pakistan reported 16 deaths and 514 new cases, raising its fatality toll to 159 and infections to 7,993.

Even as numbers continue to rise, governments face pressure to reopen factories, shops, travel and public activities even as case numbers rise.

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread to the US, Europe and elsewhere have plunged the world into its most painful economic slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Millions of workers have lost their jobs.

On Saturday, Trump supporters protested in several states demanding governors end controls on public activity.

The president on Twitter urged his supporters to “liberate” three states with Democratic governors.

Texas, Indiana and some other states have announced plans to allow some retailing and other activity to resume. Florida and South Carolina are reopening beaches.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has criticised the federal response as inadequate, rejected pressure to reopen businesses.

New York’s daily death toll fell below 550 on Saturday for the first time in two weeks, but Cuomo said hospitals are reporting nearly 2000 new patients a day.

“We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately,” Cuomo said.

Trump, whose administration waited months to add to stockpiles of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to support protesters.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, ” Trump said on Twitter. He lashed out at Cuomo, saying he “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’.”

Trump is pushing to relax the US lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

In Austin, Texas, several hundred people outside the state Capitol chanted “Let us work!” Many clamoured for an immediate end to restrictions in a state where more than 1 million have filed for unemployment.

In Indianapolis, more than 200 people stood close together outside the governor’s mansion, carrying American flags and signs demanding that Governor Eric Holcomb lift restrictions.

Elsewhere, demonstrators waved signs outside the Statehouse in New Hampshire, which has had nearly 1300 cases and more than three dozen deaths.

In Asia, Singapore on Saturday reported a one day spike of 942 infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, mostly among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. That brought the total to almost 6000 in the island nation of 6 million people.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government bowed to demands by religious leaders and agreed to keep mosques open during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. 

In Europe, there are tentative signs anti-disease curbs are working.

France and Spain started dismantling some field hospitals. The number of active cases in Germany has declined over the past week as people recover.

