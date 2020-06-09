GPT says lockdowns took toll on assets

GPT Group says the COVID-19 lockdowns have resulted in their seven shopping malls losing $476.7 million in book value in just five months.

An independent review valued the assets at $4.93 billion as of May 31, down 8.8 per cent from December 31.S

“The retail asset revaluations reflect the independent valuers’ assessments of the effects that COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions have had on our retail assets,” GPT chief executive Bob Johnston said.

“This has generally been reflected in lower market rental growth rates, increased vacancy and abatement allowances and some softening in investment metrics.”

Casuarina Square, a shopping centre in Darwin built in 1973 that GPT owns a half-stake in, lost the most value in percentage terms – 16.6 per cent, or $41.2 million.

Charleston Square in the NSW North Coast lost the most value in dollar terms, $139.2 million, or 13.9 per cent.

Mr Johnston said in recent weeks, 90 per cent stores in its shopping centres have reopened and foot traffic has returned to 85 per cent from where it was at the same time last year.

GPT said it would have its investment properties independently valued again as of June 30.