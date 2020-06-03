Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
PM Scott Morrison says the HomeBuilder program will drive a "tradie-led recovery" of the economy. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 22:17:35

Australians with grand designs on a dream home will get a $25,000 gift from taxpayers as the government looks to keep the construction sector building.

The $688 million HomeBuilder program will offer the grants to people who sign contracts to build or substantially renovate their home from Thursday until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says this will drive a “tradie-led recovery” of the economy.

“If you’ve been putting off that renovation or new build, the extra $25,000 we’re putting on the table along with record low interest rates means now’s the time to get started,” he said on Thursday.

The government anticipates the package will support 140,000 direct construction jobs and a million workers in the wider residential building sector, including architects, materials suppliers and manufacturers, and engineers.

The sector has been warning it faces massive job losses once projects already under way tail off, with people cautious about new home builds amid the economic downturn.

To date, 30 per cent of work has been cancelled.

The grants are open to people earning less than $125,00 a year, or $200,000 per couple.

They can be used for new homes valued up to $750,000 including land, or renovations worth between $150,000 and $750,000 that will result in the property being priced at $1.5 million or less.

The money can’t be used on investment properties or to build things outside the house such as swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor spas and saunas, sheds or garages.

Work has to be done by a licensed builder, so owner-builders and DIY renovators miss out.

The program is demand-driven, but the price tag suggests the government expects about 27,500 people to take up the offer.

Before the virus, the sector forecast 171,000 new builds would start this year but that has now dropped to 111,000.

Grants will be paid via the states once each jurisdiction signs up.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was confident ahead of the program’s announcement the states would come on board and perhaps complement the scheme with their own measures.

Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn said the program would be a lifeline for the embattled industry.

“It will mean more new homes, more small businesses and jobs are protected and (it will) provide a stronger bridge to economic recovery for our country,” she said in a statement.

HomeBuilder is likely to come under fire from Labor and the Greens, who have been calling for an injection of funds into social housing as a way of supporting the construction sector.

Opposition housing spokesman Jason Clare said this week a grants program might encourage an extra 10,000 or 15,000 people to sign building contracts, and failing to build or improve public housing and address homelessness would be a massive missed opportunity.

Latest news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

The government is unveiling a $688 million HomeBuilder grants scheme it says will keep 140,000 jobs in the construction industry through the recession.

inquiry

Bushfires commission looks at recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is looking at the Commonwealth's role in the recovery from the Black Summer bushfires.

inquiry

Defence force won't be fighting bushfires

Operation Bushfire Assist marked the largest mobilisation of the ADF for domestic disaster relief in Australia's history, involving about 8000 personnel.

politics

Morrison urged to cushion recession

As Australia heads into its first recession in almost three decades, the Morrison government is under pressure to boost jobs and growth.

crime, law and justice

Indigenous teen's family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

news

inquiry

Bushfires commission looks at recovery

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is looking at the Commonwealth's role in the recovery from the Black Summer bushfires.

sport

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

demonstration

US crowds defy curfews but violence eases

Donald Trump's defence secretary says he is opposed to sending in troops to quell widespread protests over an African-American man's death in custody.