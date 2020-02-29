Discover Australian Associated Press

Royal commissioner Ronald Sackville (C) has urged healthcare reforms for people with disability. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Grave injustice for people with disability

By Megan Neil

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 15:16:21

A grave injustice has been inflicted on people with cognitive disability who have been neglected and abused by Australia’s health system, the disability royal commission chair says.

Ronald Sackville QC wants governments to get moving on reforms to address the poor health and medical care of hundreds of thousands of people.

Closing a public hearing that included frequently distressing and sometimes heartbreaking evidence, Mr Sackville said witnesses had explained what needs to be done in Australia to transform an unacceptable state of affairs.

“We have heard graphic evidence of the consequences, sometimes catastrophic, of lack of understanding and entrenched bias in the delivery of health services,” he said in Sydney on Friday.

“The impetus for reforms will be very much driven by a recognition within the Australian community that a grave injustice has been inflicted on a very large number of vulnerable people.”

Mr Sackville said the path to reform had often been mapped out pretty clearly.

“What is needed is a stimulus to governments to move much more rapidly upon the path of reform so as to bring about the changes that are needed to give full effect to the rights of people with cognitive disability,” he said.

He said it was part of the role of the royal commission to provide that stimulus.

At the beginning of the nine-day hearing, Mr Sackville said the extent and consequences of neglect and abuse by or within the health system for people with cognitive disability should shock the conscience of all Australians.

Robert Strike, who has twice spoken at the United Nations, told the royal commission it was important health professionals listened to people with intellectual disability.

“It’s important for us to realise that we are people first and disability second,” he said.

Mr Strike, who is regarded as a trailblazer for people with intellectual disability, said he had often been treated well within the health system.

That involved being talked to with respect.

“Being treated as a person, first and foremost. Making certain I understand what they’re saying is important too.”

There are more than 900,000 people with cognitive disability in Australia, including about 450,000 with intellectual disability.

About 400 Australians with intellectual disability die each year from potentially avoidable causes, an expert told the inquiry.

