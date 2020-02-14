Discover Australian Associated Press

Hannah Green is four strokes off the pace at the midway point of the women's Australian Open. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

By Steve Larkin

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 16:17:18

Local fancy Hannah Green is relishing chasing one of golf’s greats in her pursuit of a coveted Women’s Australian Open title.

Green is four shots shy of esteemed South Korean Inbee Park, the clubhouse leader in Friday’s second round at Royal Adelaide.  

Park, a seven-time major winner and reigning Olympic champion, is 10-under after firing a four-under 69.

Perth’s Green is six-under after a rollercoaster second round 71 featuring five birdies and three bogeys.

And Green is well aware that to become just the fourth Australian to win her national Open, she’ll have to catch Park, a former world No.1 with 19 LPGA Tour titles in her decorated career.

“She’s obviously a great player,” Green said.

“It’s going to be very challenging considering all she has achieved in her career, it’s not the first time she has led after two rounds.

“Hopefully I can have some putts drop and be in contention.”

Park holds a one-stroke lead from American Jillian Hollis with Korea’s Ayean Cho and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff next-best at eight-under.

But the Korean star was uncertain how much her imposing reputation would daunt the chasing pack.

“I wouldn’t know how they would feel,” Park said.

“It definitely gives me a lot of excitement being on the top of the leaderboard and being in contention in the weekend – that’s the reason why I’m playing.”

Green and 21-year-old Sydneysider Robyn Choi loom as the best chance of joining Karrie Webb, Jan Stephenson and Jane Crafter as Australian winners of the Open.

Choi is in the midst of a scorching second round, with an eagle and three birdies moving her level with Green at six-under with five holes to play.

Compatriot Minjee Lee (three-under after 11 holes) is the only other local below par.

The cut, currently at even par, looms for five-time Open champion Webb, who was three-over after 10 holes.

