Hannah Green is well off the pace early in her final round of the Women's Australian Open. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

golf

Green lags behind Australian Open leaders

By Steve Larkin

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 13:28:13

Hannah Green is struggling to make ground on the leaders early in her final round at the Women’s Australian Open.

Green remains at seven-under for the tournament after following birdie on the par-5 second with a bogey on the third hole at Royal Adelaide on Sunday.

The Australian is eight shots behind South Korean pacesetter Inbee Park, who is yet to tee off.

Park holds a three-shot lead over her final round playing partner, 19-year-old compatriot Ayean Cho.

American Marina Alex (11-under) and French duo Perrine Delacour and Celine Boutier, both at 10-under, are ahead of a group of five golfers at nine-under.

Australia’s top-ranked Minjee Lee, the world No.8, is out of contention at four-under through 13 holes on Sunday, with emerging 21-year-old Sydneysider Robyn Choi four-under after a dozen holes.

Australian Katherine Kirk finished at three-over while countrywoman Karis Davidson endured a torrid five-over final round to end the tournament at 11-over.

